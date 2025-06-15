Is An Oil Analysis Worth It? Here Are The Pros & Cons

Labs that analyze oil samples are going to be dissecting their findings into three major categories: fluid properties, contamination, and machine wear. Each reveals something different about your engine's condition.

First, the analyst will be checking viscosity, to see if the oil is thicker or thinner than it ought to be. They'll also be checking how much the oil has oxidized. These findings will indicate how much life is left in the oil and whether it has broken down prematurely.

A little bit of dirt or dust is to be expected once your oil and filter have reached the end of their life, but the presence of certain other unwanted contaminants can be a warning of a larger problem. If the test shows that your used oil has higher than normal levels of water, fuel, or glycol (coolant), that could hint that there is leaking happening somewhere in the engine.

Lastly, the test is going to check for machine wear debris — all the little particles that have rubbed off from the friction of the engine's moving parts. Too many particulates could signal your oil isn't lubricating as well as it should be. The test will be able to categorize the debris based on its composition. Are the particles metal (and if so, what kind), carbon, plastic, or something else? High levels of metal shavings in particular can be a warning sign of abnormal wear occurring.