Flying Now Puts You At Risk Of Measles Exposure, CDC Says

Airports are full of people, and sadly, far too many people still choose to fly even when they're sick, which means you could get sick. It's been that way for a while, but at the very least, you used to be able to count on everyone (or almost everyone) having their vaccinations, so you didn't have to worry about catching some old-timey disease we eliminated a long time ago. That's no longer the case, and it's gotten to the point that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is cautioning travelers about the risk of measles in airports.

Yep, thanks to all the idiots who decided they didn't need modern medicine, measles is back in the U.S., with more than 1,100 cases reported so far this year, CNN reports. As it turns out, when a bunch of parents stop getting their kids vaccinated, they get diseases we eliminated in the U.S. decades ago. Who could have guessed? And with plenty of travel still expected this summer, you now have to worry about the spread of a previously eliminated disease that can cause seizures and blindness.

"Travelers can catch measles in many travel settings including travel hubs like airports and train stations, on public transportation like airplanes and trains, at tourist attractions, and at large, crowded events. Infected travelers can bring the disease back to their home communities where it can spread rapidly among people who are not immune," the CDC said in an updated travel notice.