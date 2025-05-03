If Kennedy doesn't actually believe that germs make you sick, then his decision to fire the health officials in charge of the CDC's Vessel Sanitation Program and gut the Division of Environmental Health Science and Practice finally makes sense. He isn't worried about Norovirus outbreaks because he doesn't believe the Norovirus is real.

"I thought 'it now all makes sense'... I mean, it all adds up," Children's Hospital of Philadelphia pediatrician and infectious disease expert Paul Offit told Ars Technica after reading the chapter in question. "It's so unbelievable, because you can't imagine that someone who's the head of Health and Human Services doesn't believe that specific viruses or bacteria cause specific diseases, and that the prevention or treatment of them is lifesaving."

Unfortunately for everyone involved, while you can and probably should avoid cruises for the foreseeable future, our Health Secretary's unscientific belief that germs don't actually cause disease will likely have far worse consequences than a bunch of cruise-goers losing it from both ends up and down the ship. What's been described as a near-religious-level belief that everyone who disagrees with him is in the pocket of Big Pharma–pushing the theory that germs make you sick so they can get rich–is a threat to modern medicine and health in this country, as well as across the world.

Are clean air, regular exercise, and a healthy diet that includes a variety of vegetables important? Absolutely. But germs are still real, people still actually suffer and die from the diseases germs cause, and it's almost beyond comprehension that someone who doesn't believe in something as foundational as germ theory is our country's top health official. And yet, somehow, it's true.