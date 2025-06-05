Elon Musk And Donald Trump's Breakup Is Getting Messy

Y'all, the girls are fighting. Elon Musk and Donald Trump's breakup is going just about as well as you'd expect. The Tesla CEO and former advisor to the President who gave him over a quarter billion dollars to get him elected is on a mission to kill Trump's tax bill. The move comes after Musk failed to convince Republican lawmakers to preserve tax credits for EVs that Tesla desperately needed.

Musk went so far as to personally appeal to House Speaker Mike Johnson to save the tax credit, according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke to Bloomberg. The House version of the tax measure will largely end the $7,500 EV tax credit by the end of 2025. Losing that credit would hurt Tesla and every other automaker that currently takes advantage of it. The CEO took to his social media site, X, to try and garner support for his position — a position that him and I are aligned on... that feels gross.