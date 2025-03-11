V8-Powered Ram TRX Might Come Back Next Year: Report
The American automotive world collectively poured one out for the Hemi V8 when former Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares directed Dodge and Ram to all-but axe the iconic powerplant for the 2025 model year, but a trustworthy leak alleges that could change soon. The leak reports that Stellantis officials confirmed the return of the 5.7-liter Hemi V8 to the Ram 1500 lineup, and that the Ram TRX will return with more power for 2026. Though specifics about the new TRX's engine size were not specified, its eight hemispherical combustion chambers are confirmed.
The reputable leak comes from an employee of a Wisconsin dealership who claims they were at a meeting where the announcement was made, via Sportsnaut. The beastly Ram TRX and its 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V8 were dropped for 2025, and replaced by the Ram 1500 RHO and the brand's new flagship engine, a 540-horsepower version of the Hurricane turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6.
Bring on the Hemis
"It remains unclear if Stellantis will retool for production of the HELLCAT and Redeye engines, but it makes sense that they would continue using the existing stockpile of engines, much like they have been doing with the Durango.
Another thing we've been hearing is that the new TRX will also be more powerful. While we can't confirm whether it will be a simple retune of the HELLCAT V8 to push it to 717 horsepower (535 kW) — 15 more than the outgoing TRX — or if it will use the stockpile of leftover 797 horsepower (594 kW) HELLCAT Redeye engines, we're certainly hoping for the latter."
Ram's move to eliminate its legendary Hemi V8s from its 1500 truck lineup was controversial, especially given that the brand's main competitors at Ford and GM still find plenty of buyers for their respective full-sized V8 pickup trucks. Ram's parent company Stellantis was headed by the bold and controversial Carlos Tavares who single-handedly killed the Hemi before he resigned in December following a dispute with the board of directors. Once Tavares stepped down, former Dodge and Ram executive and notable car guy Tim Kuniskis returned and took the helm as Ram's CEO. Prior to becoming the CEO of Ram, Kuniskis was responsible for many of the Hemi V8 and Hellcat-powered special edition vehicles that earned Stellantis' American brands a lot of clout.
When reached for comment, a Ram spokesperson declined to comment on speculation.