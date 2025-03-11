V8-Powered Ram TRX Might Come Back Next Year: Report

The American automotive world collectively poured one out for the Hemi V8 when former Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares directed Dodge and Ram to all-but axe the iconic powerplant for the 2025 model year, but a trustworthy leak alleges that could change soon. The leak reports that Stellantis officials confirmed the return of the 5.7-liter Hemi V8 to the Ram 1500 lineup, and that the Ram TRX will return with more power for 2026. Though specifics about the new TRX's engine size were not specified, its eight hemispherical combustion chambers are confirmed.

The reputable leak comes from an employee of a Wisconsin dealership who claims they were at a meeting where the announcement was made, via Sportsnaut. The beastly Ram TRX and its 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V8 were dropped for 2025, and replaced by the Ram 1500 RHO and the brand's new flagship engine, a 540-horsepower version of the Hurricane turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6.