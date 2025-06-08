How Long Is Colorado's Eisenhower Tunnel (And Is It Safe To Drive Through)?

The Rocky Mountains form the spine of America, coming down from Canada and reaching south all the way to New Mexico. In the U.S., they're most imposing in Colorado, home to the highest peak and largest area of the range. That made driving across the Colorado Rockies difficult, with drivers having to navigate both the roads swerving around the (of course) rocky terrain and, in winter and even spring, the snow and the ice.

So there was nothing else to do but drill a hole through it. In the 1950s, with President Dwight Eisenhower pushing the modern highway system as one of his signature domestic achievements, Colorado Gov. Edwin Johnson jumped on the federal willpower (and funding) for new routes to argue for a tunnel straight through the Rocky Mountains. In a feat of engineering that went way over schedule and over budget, two bores were blasted and drilled, one for westbound traffic, one for eastbound.

Named, respectively, the Eisenhower Tunnel and the Johnson Tunnel (after the president and governor), this incredible system is a whopping 1.7 miles long (coincidentally, about as long as Elon Musk's Las Vegas tunnel), taking around two minutes to drive through in light traffic. As a mountain tunnel (the highest part of the whole U.S. highway network), it features relatively steep inclines on the way in and declines on the way out. It's also narrow, with no shoulders. Given all that, is it safe to drive through?