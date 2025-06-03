McLaren 750S Le Mans Is Another Special Edition Celebrating The F1 GTR's Win, This Time With A Big Wing

This summer marks 30 years since McLaren's Le Mans win — its only overall win at the famed 24-hour race — and the brand is marking the anniversary with a new special edition of the 750S. Called the 750S Le Mans, it has a similar design theme to the 720S Le Mans from five years ago, which celebrated the race's 25th anniversary). That 1995 win was in an F1 GTR with Yannick Dalmas, JJ Lehto and Masanori Sekiya behind the wheel, and other F1s came in third, fourth and fifth. McLaren offered a High Downforce Kit on roadgoing F1s that gave it a GTR look, and the 750S Le Mans gets its own High Downforce Kit developed by McLaren's MSO division.

Making this special edition's timing even more prescient is McLaren's recent proclamation that it will return to Le Mans in 2027, entering a new Hypercar racer in the FIA World Endurance Championship. I'm sure we can expect to see another Le Mans–themed special edition of some new McLaren road car then.