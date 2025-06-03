McLaren 750S Le Mans Is Another Special Edition Celebrating The F1 GTR's Win, This Time With A Big Wing
This summer marks 30 years since McLaren's Le Mans win — its only overall win at the famed 24-hour race — and the brand is marking the anniversary with a new special edition of the 750S. Called the 750S Le Mans, it has a similar design theme to the 720S Le Mans from five years ago, which celebrated the race's 25th anniversary). That 1995 win was in an F1 GTR with Yannick Dalmas, JJ Lehto and Masanori Sekiya behind the wheel, and other F1s came in third, fourth and fifth. McLaren offered a High Downforce Kit on roadgoing F1s that gave it a GTR look, and the 750S Le Mans gets its own High Downforce Kit developed by McLaren's MSO division.
Making this special edition's timing even more prescient is McLaren's recent proclamation that it will return to Le Mans in 2027, entering a new Hypercar racer in the FIA World Endurance Championship. I'm sure we can expect to see another Le Mans–themed special edition of some new McLaren road car then.
The active wing is functional
The only two color options for the 750S Le Mans are Le Mans Grey or McLaren Orange, the former being the color used by the race-winning F1 GTR. Its five-spoke wheels look like the F1's, and McLaren also added the same sick roof scoop that the 720S Le Mans got. The High Downforce Kit gives the 750S a totally different front bumper with a much wider grin made of carbon fiber, and in place of the 750S' normal active rear spoiler is a large carbon-fiber wing with integrated endplates. Don't worry, this wing is also active. At the edges on either end of the fixed panel that replaces the spoiler and now serves as the base for the wing, McLaren added a set of louvers. You also get gold brake calipers with a red logo, LM logos painted on the doors, and a titanium exhaust.
The 750S is already a wild-looking supercar, and even though the HDK and Le Mans styling cues don't dramatically change the car's aesthetic, the different face and wing do look pretty awesome. McLaren says the aero changes increase downforce by 10%, so it's not just for show, either.
Don't worry, the harness is optional
On the inside you can choose from Carbon Black Alcantara and Jet Black leather paired with either Dove Grey or McLaren Orange Alcantara, and you can get McLaren's mid-tier bucket seat or the intense carbon racing buckets from the Senna that have a five-point harness and barely any padding. Regardless of that, the cars also get Le Mans logos debossed in the headrest, branded floormats and a bespoke dedication plaque in the frunk that lists the 1995 Le Mans win along with "McLaren's many significant motorsport successes."
Customers can choose to make all of the special Le Mans parts made from exposed carbon fiber instead of gloss black, including the ability to do different parts in either of the finishes individually from each other. Also available is a track brake upgrade. McLaren is only building 50 of the 750S Le Mans for the world, and while no price has been given yet it's sure to be a lot higher than the $330,800 ask of a "base" 750S — highly optioned 750S are already well into the $400k range.