Edmunds' Long-Term Dodge Charger EV Accelerated By Itself, Which Isn't Good

Earlier this year, Edmunds spent almost $86,000 to add an all-electric "Redeye" red Dodge Charger Daytona to its long-term test fleet. Just as a reminder, many consumer evaluation sites like Edmunds maintain long-term fleets. The idea is to understand the actual ownership experience, rather than simply driving the vehicle around for a week and creating a review.

The Charger Daytona is a big deal for Dodge, as it proposes to translate the uniquely internal-combustion legacy of this storied muscle car to the new age of electrification. Unfortunately, Edmunds' testers have reported a major issue: their car accelerated when it wasn't supposed to.

They don't know why, and this isn't good. Evidently, the Charger started to throw some warning lights, lost regenerative braking, and then began to increase speed while the driver wasn't stomping on the accelerator. Luckily, the Charger didn't tap into its full 670 horsepower (Edmunds went for the Scat Pack performance package), sending the driver and his son in the passenger seat back to the future.