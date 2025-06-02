Here's What That 'Oil Filter' On A Model Y Actually Does

The internet is, unsurprisingly, mildly confused about something to do with electric cars. The Tesla Model Y, a vehicle famously devoid of an oil-slurping internal combustion engine, apparently has an oil filter. Electric cars have oil?! Cue the collective head scratching and the frantic searches for "Model Y dipstick location."

Does your silent, smug Tesla secretly yearn for the good old days of dino juice and a nice, thick 10W-30? Not quite, thankfully. This isn't about engine oil, because, well, there's no actual engine in the way your grandpa understood it. Still, there is a critical, hard-working fluid that needs keeping clean. That's where this mysterious filter dutifully steps in.

This little canister is actually a gearbox filter, working tirelessly to keep the special oil in your electric drive unit(s) clean from nasty wear particles. Ultimately, with the Tesla Model Y being touted once again as the most American-made car, you just had to figure they'd keep some of that blue-blooded tradition alive with an oil and filter, right? However, it turns out that your Tesla isn't secretly burning oil, though it is filtering some. So yes, even your futuristic chariot needs a special type of oil and a filter — which is just wonderfully, hilariously ironic in the end, isn't it?