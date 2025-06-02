Busy Maryland Teen Allegedly Breaks Into 121 Cars In A Single Night

The teen's age, lack of a prior record and the fact they hadn't committed a violent crime means he's probably not going to be punished too badly for his alleged crimes. Speaking at a press conference that was also posted on Facebook, Police Cheif Russ Hamill said the kid only spent five hours in custody before he was ordered to be released by the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services.

Police clearly weren't too thrilled with this decision. Hamill spent most of the conference talking about why the teen's punishment wasn't enough.

"I know many consider this a lower-level crime, but I urge people to remember that each of these crimes adversely affects someone or an entire family. It may seem like a lower level crime unless the vehicle that was stolen or broken into was your only way to get to work to support your family — it was your only means of transportation to get a family member to needed medical care or to get your children to the critical after school programs they do," Hamill said during the conference.

Hamill went on to say that he had "little hope" there would be further accountability for him because of the "broken system." Of course, he's been changed with all of these crimes, so there's still the possibility that he faces some very serious consequences, but Hamill doesn't think that's going to happen.