Alfa Romeo Threatens To Sue Italian Police Union For Alleging The Tonale's Handling Is Dangerously Bad

The Alfa Romeo Tonale may not be as fun to drive as the dated but still impressively nimble Stelvio, but it also wasn't meant to be. It was meant to draw in the kinds of buyers who don't know the difference between rear and front-wheel drive, while also printing money. And since European law enforcement isn't necessarily 'roided out and convinced it's at war with its citizens, it generally made sense that Italian cops adopted the Tonale as a police cruiser. That relationship, however, has since soured, with the police union now complaining the Tonale cruiser's handling is dangerously bad, and Alfa Romeo threatening to sue if it doesn't stop.

On April 29, the Carabinieri Trade Union Association announced it had filed a complaint with the Rome Public Prosecutor's Office, alleging that the Alfa Romeo Tonales they'd been issued were inadequate for their mobile radio response units. Per an online translation of the original Italian, the union claims "numerous operational reports from military personnel on duty highlight serious critical issues related to the road holding of the vehicle, in particular when used at high speed or on rough road surfaces, conditions typical of mobile radio activity." Additionally, the complaint "expresses deep concern for the safety of operators forced to use a vehicle that could compromise the effectiveness of interventions and put their safety at risk."

In other words, they don't handle well, and the Carabinieri don't want to drive them anymore. Yikes. That said, it's also important to note that we're talking about "a 163 horsepower car model" that's also "equipped with partial armor," so the Tonale cruisers they're complaining about probably don't drive the same as the plug-in-hybrid Tonales we get here that make 285 hp and aren't weighed down with partial body armor. (Even our new nonhybrid Tonales have 268 hp.)