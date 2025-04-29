Living In A 2006 Smart ForTwo Allowed This Woman To Retire At 65

This level of downsizing would be too drastic for most people, but not for former backpacker Kai. She is used to living minimally, which is a good thing since she lives without a bathroom, bedroom, traditional kitchen, or really any creature comfort that's provided by a house or even a studio apartment. Normally Kai takes care of bathroom duties out in nature, but since she appears to be set up in a desert, she says she's faced severe sand storms that force her to take care of business inside the car. When necessary, she sets a plastic bin that's lined with a trash bag on the driver's seat, sits in that and does her business in the tub into a plastic zipper bag that's filled with pine cat litter pellets. She refers to it as her emergency toilet.

To cook, Kai uses the Smart's fold-down tailgate as the cooking surface, where she has a kettle for water boiling and a single-burner alcohol stove that's fueled by isopropyl alcohol. She has one bin that can be used as a cool box, and she uses insulated water bottles for other things.

Kai has already lived out of her ForTwo for 14 months, and hopes to continue doing so until she hits the age of 70 and becomes eligible to receive her maximum Social Security benefits. While she seems to be just fine living out of her car, I believe it's unfortunate that people like her who have earned the right to retire have to turn to such extremes in order to live off of the government assistance program they've paid into their whole lives. But maybe I'm the extremist for holding such controversial views.