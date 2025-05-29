Our Readers Can't Help But Love These Generally Unloved Cars

The flashiest and fastest cars may get most of the attention from the general public — before they go buy yet another compact crossover, of course — but one of the great things about car enthusiasm is that you don't have to stick to what may or may not be objectively "the best." If you love the Dodge Neon or Pontiac Aztek, not only is that totally OK, but thanks to the magic of the internet, you should be able to find others who share your enthusiasm.

Of course, you may still run into a few keyboard warriors who use their parents' internet to be jerks, but that's fine. They're still losers, and also, we finally convinced the Powers That Be to get rid of guest comments, so you should see a lot less of that around here. Heck yeah!

On Tuesday, we asked you about the cars you can't help loving, even if they're more broadly unloved, and we got all sorts of responses. Some were more predictable than others, because y'all obviously have great taste, but let's take a look at some of the more popular answers.