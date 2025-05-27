What Generally Unloved Car Can You Still Not Help Loving?

When you're young and idealistic, you know exactly which car is best, and you want everyone to know about it. Had you driven anything more exciting than your parents' lawnmower at that point? Of course not, but you'd read all the reviews and still knew exactly which cars were the greatest and why everyone who disagreed was a stupid, dumb idiot. Spend a little time driving more cars, moving out of your parents' house and dealing with the realities of budgeting, though, and suddenly, you find yourself enjoying cars your younger self would have completely judged you for liking or even loving.

Of course, if you spend much time on the internet, you can still find plenty of those people who will tell you how much of a stupid, dumb idiot you were for buying a car they don't like. But actually, they're the ones who suck, and if there's any place where should encourage people to talk about weird, generally unloved cars they can't help loving, it's Jalopnik. I mean, I'm addicted to electric Fiats. I certainly can't judge. I'm never going to pretend they're the best cars in the world or that they'll work for everybody, but they work for me and make me happy.