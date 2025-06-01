Why Those Little Blue Dots On Motorcycle Taillights Could Mean Trouble With The Law

Motorcycle customization is a trend as old as the motorcycle itself. From elaborate custom builds to a sick set of decals, riders love to make our rides truly our own, whether for practical purposes, speed, or nothing but style. One trend straight from that last category is those little blue dots some people put in the middle of their taillights. Some may think they look cool, but they could also get you pulled over.

The reason is simple: they're blue. Blue lights are reserved for emergency vehicles, generally police, but that depends on where you are. It doesn't matter that they're obviously not emergency lights, or even that they're not flashing. I've seen the California Highway Patrol run steady-on rear-facing blue lights on their motorcycles for added visibility, but I'd get pulled over in no time if I tried it. The blue dots in the middle of taillights aren't nearly as blatant, but they run afoul of federal lighting laws requiring taillights to be red, which could get you stopped.