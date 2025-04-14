Car Prices Are Only Climbing From Here

Cars are too expensive, but tariffs are about to make everything a whole lot worse. It's still not clear exactly how bad things will get, given that the Trump administration changes its mind on tariffs every 15 minutes, but the most recent word is that auto tariffs are here to stay — and here to raise prices on the entire new market. Automotive News has the details:

Many of the lowest-priced vehicles sold in the U.S. are assembled in other countries, making them particularly vulnerable to new tariffs of 25 percent on imported autos. That has dealers such as Lance Iserman concerned. ... "That's not going to help our new-car volume," said Iserman, CEO of Morrie's Auto Group in Minneapolis, with 31 dealerships in the upper Midwest. "That's going to put people back on the sidelines or move them to used vehicles."

More buyers being pushed into the used market means an increase on prices for used cars — it's an increase in demand on stagnant supply. That supply will only drop in years to come if these tariffs persevere, as fewer new cars become used, and the problem will just get worse.