These Cars Are Going To Age Terribly
Through the annals of automotive history, some cars have undeniably aged worse than others, but we've got years of separation from when they first came out to tell that their designs didn't hold up. Stuff like the Hummer H2, AMC Pacer and Chrysler PT Cruiser might have looked acceptable when they first hit the streets but are now looking rather shabby. Last week, I asked you all to whip out your crystal balls and make some predictions.
I wanted to know what cars that are currently on sale will age terribly. What cars look acceptable in today's market, but are sure to look downright head-scratching in a few year's time? Luckily for me, you all delivered. I got over 100 answers that ranged from specific cars to entire market segments and even an automaker's whole model lineup. That's just brutal.
Anyway, I don't want to give too much else away, so I better stop yapping. Drop down below and check out what cars that are currently on sale your fellow Jalops think will age the worst. Is your car on the list? I hope for your sake that it isn't.
All Teslas
Really ALL the Tesla. Not because of politics either. The more other manufactures make EVs, the more apparent it is Tesla put very little creative effort into the design after the first gen Model 2(which I think is the exception) . Especially, the interiors.
Teslas, especialy within the past decade, are the easy answer for obvious reasons. But the crossover boom is probably also something that'll age poorly, especially as entire market segments and body styles got abandoned in favor of chasing profit margins with these things. At some point, it will reach critical mass, and the automakers that ditched their normal cars will hurt for it.
Submitted by: Marcus C & Rise Comics
SUV coupes
The SUV Coupe, most notably the BMW X6. They made an $80K vehicle that looks like an overgrown economy car from the 1990's.
Submitted by: GrandFunk
Current Toyotas
I think we will look back at current Toyotas, with all of their odd angles, Predator grilles, lights that poke out, and general oddness and realize that this has been one of the worst eras of automotive design in history.
Submitted by: PostOMatic2000
Mercedes-Maybach GLS
The Mercedes-Maybach GLS – really any of the current Maybachs, because new money ostentation never ages well (because the next batch of new money wants something different to set them apart), but that's arguably the biggest, most extreme one.
Submitted by: Maymar
1/2-ton Pickups
All of the current crop of 1/2 ton pickups. The current GMC and Ford aren't bad, but they're on the cutting edge, and will age as horribly as the jellybean Fords of 1997-2004.
The current Ram, Tundra, and Silverado are already ugly now, and that doesn't bode well for how the styling is looked upon in the future.
Submitted by: MustangIIMatt
Toyota 4Runner
For my own take, I would say the new 4Runner will continue to age just as much as the last one did. The last one was on the market for half of my life and the new version isn't all that much different in styling. When I see a last gen 4Runner, it just feels old to me and the new one doesn't fully dispel that kneejerk response. In 10-20 years when it's finally retired, I think instead of looking like a dated 2024 design it'll still feel more like a dated 2009 design that was tweaked over its lifespan.
Perhaps the general market agrees, too, because while all of the reviewers hated the new Land Cruiser and praised the 4Runner, I've seen several of the former driving around and only one of the latter, in a part of the country that really prefers off-roady vehicles (like every other car is a Subie, for example).
Submitted by: jcracken
Mercedes-Benz EQ models
Every Mercedes in the EQ series. They stripped away any of the brand presence and cache, and replaced it with the aesthetic of a melting jellybean.
Submitted by: Sparky
C8 Chevy Corvette
The styling is simultaneously loud and over-the-top, while also looking like one of those AI renderings of an 'average supercar'
Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
Mitsubishi took their most iconic model name and slapped it on a generic crossover that already feels outdated and forgettable. I just don't see people remembering it a few years down the line. If anything, putting the Eclipse name would only make people want to forget about it faster. Heck, I already forgot it existed until I saw today's question and only then did I remember it while coming up with this answer.
Submitted by: Giantsgiants
Kia & Hyundai
I really like the value and futuristic design of the Korean car brands Kia and Hyundai but I think it's pretty likely they will age poorly. The Kia Stinger was made from 2017 – 2023 and they already look dated in terms of design.
Submitted by: Darren Tyrell
Cars with exposed plastic body panels
I'm going with a design element that we see everywhere right now: plastic body panel additions. The black plastic over wheel arches. Black plastic trims at the front and rear. Hyundai, Toyota and Subaru are really bad at this. Automakers think they're adding "toughness" and jumping on the overlanding bandwagon. I think they also like adding low cost body panels and charging more for it. These are things that will likely fade or crack with age, and generally just make a car look cheaper. Owners are already wrapping over them to improve the look of their car. Heck, Toyota is already coming to this conclusion with the new b-whateveritwillbecallednow.
Submitted by: dolsh
Lexus TX
Lexus TX takes the prize. New in stock form, the painted front bumper grille looks like a ghetto body shop did a fast cheap paint job and painted over a grille that was in black or dark grey from the factory. When these models get a little older and the headlights turn yellow, the body has dents, and the already ugly front end is chipped, it will be hideous.
Submitted by: Tex
Cars with light bars
Every single new car with a light bar, especially those tacky front light bars or light up badges. It's going to scream "2020s" in a few years.
Submitted by: GlitterGuru
Lotus Eletre
The Lotus Eletre. Not only is it ugly, but it will be absolutely contrasted with everything Lotus used to make and also stood for. I do not mind the concept of EV sports cars, but a manufacturer with the pedigree of lightweight 2 door agile machines making something that horrendous will be seen as either a baffling decision or the end of Lotus as it existed for decades.
Submitted by: epep-