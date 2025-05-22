What Current Car Design Is Going To Age Horribly?
We have talked in the past about car designs that have aged horribly, but today we're asking you to use your crystal ball to do something a bit different. I want to know what car that is currently on sale will age the worst. What car will have people saying "what the hell were they thinking" when they see it driving down the road in a few years time?
Automakers are going out of their way to spice up the designs of the cars they build. Some already don't look good, and it's there's a surefire chance that at least a few of them won't look good in a few year's time once their new-car shine wears off. You folks are smart (I think), so I want to know what you think won't age well at all.
My choice
My pick for this question is a simple and surely popular one, but that's my reward since I'm going first. Folks, it's obvious. The current car that will age the worst is the Tesla Cybertruck. I know, I know. It's a controversial opinion.
My only hesitation with this pick is the fact it looks awful right off the bat, but I've got to assume that after a few years, it's going to look even worse than it already does. Those sharp angles, the stainless steel body and deeply minimalist interior. It's just a bizarre (in a bad way) piece of design that will surely only get worse with time.
Anyway, that's enough yapping out of me. How about you head on down below and let us know what car that's currently on sale will age the worst? As always, I'll be handing out extra points and free gifts to folks to explain why they made the pick they did. Have fun!