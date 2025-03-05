Stealth Camping Dude Spends The Night In A Dump Truck

Just because Steve doesn't use a Pocket Rocket stove and a Toaks pot to make his meals doesn't mean he didn't bring along a few other camping-related luxuries. Step 2 is always a beer, although, this time around, it's non-alcoholic because stealth camping, alcohol and a vehicle are a recipe for a bad time if the cops show up. And you also can't camp in the back of a dump truck without a couple of car batteries to power your space heater and pizza oven. You take a pizza oven with you every time you go non-stealth camping, right? OK, so it isn't exactly a regular thing, but it probably gets lonely solo camping in the back of a dump truck, and a piping hot, freshly made pizza seems like the perfect companion. Plus, it does draw a clearer distinction between what he does for fun and what other people experience.

After all, you could argue stealth camping videos trivialize the problems people who actually have to live on the street deal with. On the other hand, folks like Steve do try to make it clear that they enjoy the thrill but understand there's a difference between doing it recreationally instead of because you have to. It also helps that Wallis used to live out of his truck and got his start making a documentary about what Canadians call boondocking, so it's not like he's some wealthy executive taking a break from his life of luxury to pretend he's homeless for a night. Wallis also just makes enjoyable comfort content, and we could all use a little of that right now.

Had you probably planned to spend a half hour watching a grown man spend the night in the back of a dump truck today? I'm going to guess not. But hey, if it's an enjoyable watch, does that really matter?