Should You Swap To A Lightweight Flywheel? Here's When It Makes Sense

If the engine and/or manual transmission is coming out of your car or truck for whatever reason, you've probably considered giving the flywheel some attention at the same time. Similar to installing a fresh clutch, it's one of those tasks that gets done when access is available, even if slightly ahead of schedule. The lowly flywheel — a nondescript flat metal disc — doesn't get as much attention as other more glamorous modifications like air intakes or adding boost, but it actually serves several important purposes.

To start (pun intended), a flywheel has teeth around its perimeter that mesh with a gear on the electric starter motor to get your engine cranked over and running. Next, the flywheel serves as a large, smooth surface for the clutch to grab with friction when the clutch pedal is released. Typically, a flywheel is attached directly to the crankshaft at the back of the engine block, so it rotates at the same rpm as the crank. Besides providing mating surfaces for the clutch and starter motor, a flywheel also stores rotating energy and acts as a vibration dampener of sorts.

During a clutch swap, it may be possible to resurface and reuse your existing flywheel. But you might also opt to replace it with a brand-new unit, especially if you're eying up a lightweight flywheel to increase effective horsepower. While increasing horsepower is almost always a good idea, lightweight flywheels definitely aren't appropriate for every situation.