NYC Man Sets Tesla Cybertruck On Fire With Molotov Cocktails

Tesla Cybertrucks may be "bulletproof," but they're certainly not Molotov cocktail-proof. A New York City man decided the best use of his Monday night would be to cover a Cybertruck with garbage and set it on fire. I cannot recommend this action.

Dwain Burr apparently dumped a garbage bag on the hood of the electric truck, parked on East 58th Street in Manhattan's Midtown East neighborhood. He placed what appeared to be a Molotov cocktail on the rear passenger tire, which set the truck on fire, according to the New York Post. The 40-year-old decided that wasn't quite enough and chucked a second Molotov cocktail at the truck. A passerby saw what was happening and used a fire extinguisher to put out the flames, and luckily no one was injured.

Burr ran away, but after a search of the area, NYPD officers arrested him nearby. He was charged with arson, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon, according to The Post. This looks to be his first arrest, and it's not entirely clear why he targeted the Cybertruck.

I'd like to make it very clear that I don't condone vandalism of any kind, even against a vehicle cloaked in dubious claims of its own imperviousness.