At $69,995, Does This 2009 Audi R8 Quattro Rate A Look?

Today's Nice Price or No Dice R8 puts an Audi spin on the Lamborghini Gallardo. Let's see if this orange two-seater has us naval-gazing over its price.

Overlanding is all the rage these days, and the 2004 Land Rover Discovery we looked at last Friday could be a solid ticket to outdoor adventure. Admittedly bit rough around the edges, the brutish Brit was touted as being otherwise in great shape. Its faded paint and rusty brush guards were considered in the $6,200 asking price, and that consideration earned the Disco a reasonably respectable 58% Nice Price win.