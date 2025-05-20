At $9,995, Does This 2004 Subaru WRX STi Have A Few Tricks Up Its Sleeve?

According to the seller, today's Nice Price or No Dice WRX sports an incredibly low 29,000 miles on the clock. Let's see if this rally-bred sedan's price has us over the moon.

The idea of niche marketing allows small businesses the opportunity to stand out from the crowd, focusing on either filling an underserved segment or creating a new spin on an evergreen product or service. It also allows established businesses to do the same, just across multiple niches, often snuffing out the hopes and dreams of those smaller start-ups in the process. Subaru, being a small car maker, carved out the niche of building small, affordable AWD cars and wagons. It became pretty successful for itself in doing so. Toyota, much larger and able to have multiple fingers in many a pie, decided to get into that game, introducing the AWD Tercel wagon in the early 1980s. Fortunately for car buyers, that AWD niche was actually a chasm, and today, both Toyota and Subaru not only co-exist but also partner on cars, each selling variations of each other's wares. The 1984 Toyota Tercel AWD wagon we looked at yesterday could be considered the model where that all began. Unfortunately for its seller, you all thought it also stopped with the car's $8,500 asking price. The result was a resounding 70% No Dice loss.