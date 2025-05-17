Here's How Much Tesla Cybertruck Tires Cost To Replace

Tesla's futuristic Cybertruck catches a lot of flak around Jalopnik's virtual water cooler. But in spite of the Cybertruck's dismal sales, somebody must like the darn things because I can seldom leave my house without seeing one or two DePloreans in the wild. However, even the most hardcore Tesla stan might get a bout of indigestion when they see how quickly the Cybertruck decimates its giant tires down to the wear bars — and how much they cost to replace. According to some owners, the near-7,000-pound truck with over 500 pound-feet of instant torque from dual motors can chew through tires in under 7,000 miles.

Cybertruck tires are size 285/65R20, which equates to nearly 35 inches tall and just over 11 inches wide. Most versions of the Cybertruck have tires based on Goodyear's Wrangler Territory RT, but with one very important difference. The sidewalls are custom designed to interface with the Cybertruck's unique hubcaps aerodynamic wheel covers. Reliefs in the sidewalls let the wheel covers fit more flush while simultaneously making the wheel cover's spokes appear to extend to the edge of the tire.

Retaining the futuristic wheel covers means that the bespoke original-equipment tires, at nearly $500 each, are the only game in town. However, ditching those aerodynamic wheel covers will open up a much larger selection of tires in the factory size, though without the customized sidewalls. Not only can you potentially snag better-quality or better-performing tires than the original-equipment Goodyears, but you could save some money, too.