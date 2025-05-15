This Dodge Viper's Leopard Print V10 Is The Best Way To Make It Go Faster

Everybody knows that putting stickers on your car is a great way to make it go faster, but the often-forgotten speed secret passed down from the old hot rodding days is that if you outfit your engine with a nice leopard-print pattern, it'll instantly make an extra 50 horsepower. Or maybe not, but it'll look super cool when you put the hood up at your local cars and coffee. The seller of this "custom" 1994 Dodge Viper knows that all too well, because this iconic 1990s sports car has all of the trappings of a super cool car that all of your friends and car lovers around the world will absolutely adore.

Facebook Marketplace

From the frenched-in Cadillac taillights to the flat disc wheels and J.C. Whitney-sourced interior, this Viper is the epitome of class and sophistication. You'll want to drop 35,000 of your own hard-earned American greenbacks to buy this machine, because you can take it anywhere from a day at the country club to an evening at the Met Gala and it'll just perfectly blend in.

I can't think of a single reason that any self-respecting car enthusiast wouldn't love the opportunity to stunt on fools in the leopard-print Viper. The car was such a revelation in the 1990s, thumping around town with its giant 400-horsepower eight-liter V10 monster truck engine, and has been modified to perfection in the ensuing years.