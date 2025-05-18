Does Driving With The Windows Down Hurt Your MPG More Than AC?

Keeping an eye on your fuel efficiency is smart, both for your wallet's sake and the environment's. If you're looking to push that efficiency beyond looking for the most fuel-efficent new cars you can buy, you should know that running your car's air conditioning requires energy, which comes from your engine. To provide that energy, your engine has to burn more fuel. So could you save a few miles per gallon if you just turned the AC off and rolled the windows down?

As usual with engineering questions, the answer isn't straightforward. The trick is that cars are designed to be aerodynamic, moving through the air with as little drag as possible so that the engine doesn't have to work as hard. Rolling the windows down breaks up that design, causing a slight increase in drag. Your engine will have to work a little harder in that case, meaning it has to burn more fuel, which is what you were trying to avoid in the first place.

Every car is a little different, and external conditions like temperature affect the answer as well, so there is no definitive conclusion. However, as a rule of thumb, it's usually best to roll the windows down (and turn the AC off) at low speeds, but then switch to the AC on (with the windows up) at higher speeds to avoid the worst gas mileage.