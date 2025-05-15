These Are The Worst Traffic Jams Our Readers Have Ever Been In

Traffic sucks, but some traffic sucks worse that other traffic. Sometimes, you just get slowed down, and it's a little annoying that you left on time and still showed up late. Other times, you end up parked on a freeway for so long, you find yourself Googling "external catheters" as your hair grays, and your stress level climbs to the point that even your Apple Watch gets concerned.

Since most of the U.S. requires you to drive everywhere, even if you just want to pick up a few things at the convenience store, and C-suites across the country have decided working remotely makes their employees too happy, the former can be an almost daily occurrence.

On Tuesday, though, we wanted to hear more about the latter — the traffic jams you still remember because they were just that traumatic. Venting can't necessarily change what you went through, but it always feels good to get something like that off your chest. And now that you've had time to share, let's take a look at some of the most popular answers.