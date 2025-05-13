What's The Worst Traffic Jam You've Ever Been In?

Driving is great when you're doing it for your own enjoyment, especially when you're one of the few people on that particular stretch of road. Maybe it's a rural highway. Maybe it's a winding mountain road. Maybe it's a race track. Heck, maybe your vision of a fantastic drive doesn't involve either, but you probably still have a picture in your mind of what an ideal drive looks like. I'd be willing to bet it doesn't involve much traffic, though. Nobody fantasizes about sitting in traffic, regardless of how much they love driving.

It would be great if we had the infrastructure to make driving less of an obligation, so the people who don't want to drive or shouldn't be driving weren't forced to drive any time they wanted to go somewhere. Then the people who really wanted to drive would be able to do so more easily, without the hassle of dealing with all that traffic. Sadly, that isn't really an option in most of the U.S., especially with so many companies deciding to disguise layoffs as return-to-office orders. So we drive everywhere, fighting the traffic we're forced to be part of and losing time stuck in traffic jams.

Not every traffic jam is created equal, though, and some are far worse than others. We're talking about the ones where you move so slowly, you'd arguably have been better off walking. The ones where you aren't even sure you have enough gas to make it. The ones that back up traffic for miles and miles. Traffic jams like that have a habit of sticking in your mind for years, and while we can't necessarily help you avoid them in the future, we can absolutely give you space to vent.

So what's the one traffic jam that you still remember? The one that left you seriously considering what your options were if your bladder just couldn't hold it anymore or raised your blood pressure to a dangerous level. What was the worst traffic jam you've ever been in?