Mets Players Drive Way Better Cars Than The Yankees

Meet the Mets! Meet the Mets! A couple weeks back, we looked at the surprisingly boring cars owned by current Yankees players, and now we've got footage of Mets players leaving Citi Field to prove which is the superior New York team. It's the Mets, of course, but I'm not just saying that because I'm a Brooklyn resident with a Mets hat on my bedside table and a City Connect jersey in my closet — I'm also saying it because Mets players drive more interesting cars than those fancy American League players up in the Bronx.

Instagram user baseball_kam99, who previously captured those Yankees players driving away from Yankee Stadium, also posted the Mets version of the player exit reel. It features pitchers Edwin Diaz and Clay Holmes, first baseman Pete Alonso, shortstop Francisco Lindor, and right fielder Juan Soto — presumably, all other players simply hopped on the 7 train to head home. We may have a subway series coming up this weekend, but the Mets have already won the automotive series. Let's look at what they won with.