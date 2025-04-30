NY Yankees Players Drive Some Seriously Boring Cars

Three players appear to be fans of off-roading, or at least looking like they're fans of off-roading. The video shows 25-year-old catcher Austin Wells behind the wheel of a Ram 1500 TRX, Mark Leiter Jr. driving a GMC Sierra AT4, and Max Fried in a Toyota 4Runner TRD Off-Road. It must be incredibly stressful driving a Ram 1500 TRX through the notoriously congested streets of New York City, and it must cost an actual fortune to keep the TRX's supercharged 6.2-liter V8 full of fuel. But it's worth it to have a truck as capable as the TRX; I just hope he actually uses it for off-roading.

34-year-old pitcher Mark Leiter Jr.'s GMC Sierra AT4 doesn't appear to have any modifications aside from the shell added to enclose the bed area, which is probably very handy to keep items secure in the city. What's not likely to be particularly handy is the Sierra AT4's fuel economy, though the TRX is still probably worse.

31-year-old pitcher Max Fried drives a white fifth-generation Toyota 4Runner in what appears to be TRD Off-Road trim. He has some pretty significant metal side steps installed, as well as a large roof rack and the prerequisite widdle wadder out back so he can climb up to that roof rack. This is merely an observation, but there looks to be some slight scrapeage on the left of the front bumper, too. Again, I hope these guys are using their off-roaders to take them away from the concrete jungle.