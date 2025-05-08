I Want Something Fun, Fast And Electric For Under $60,000! What Car Should I Buy?
Roberto lives in Ohio, and he is tired of his boring Tucson. Now he is ready to make the switch to an EV but wants to keep the higher ride height of a crossover. He also wants something fun and fast, with a max budget of around $60,000. What car should he buy?
(Welcome back to What Car Should You Buy? Where we give real people real advice about buying cars. Do you want us to help you find a car? Submit your story on our form.)
Here is the scenario..
I currently lease a Tucson, but am tired of driving slow, boring-looking vehicles. I want a vehicle that is fast, fun to drive, and preferably electric. I used to own a 97 Lexus SC400 and am looking for that kind of driving experience again, while sitting a little higher because I am over 6ft tall. Looking to be around 60k or less. Though I will admit I am a little gunshy about the quality and reliability of EVs.
Quick Facts:
Budget: up to $60,000
Location: Dayton, OH
Daily Driver: Yes
Wants: Fun, Fast, EV
Doesn't want: A sedan or coupe
Expert 1: Tom McParland - Just don't buy a new car
While the car market is currently experiencing a pricing shift due to this tariff chaos, there are still deals in the EV space. But the general consensus is that you should either lease a new EV or buy a used one, and there are plenty of fast EV SUVs to take advantage of someone else's depreciation.
I think the most obvious answer is the Kia EV6 GT. With 576 hp and a 0-60 time in the three-second range, it's hard to find a better value for your dollar. While the EV6 GT's more track-focused cousin, the Ioniq5 N, is arguably the "better car" those are still retailing in the $60,000 and up range, while the Kia can be had with very reasonable miles in the upper $30,000 to low $40,000 range.
For example, here is a Kia Certified 2024 GT with under 12,000 miles for about $39,000. That's $24,000 less than the original retail price. So, unless you plan on throwing down some serious lap-times at your local racetrack, keep the extra cash and enjoy having a quick commute. The only real downside to the higher-performance EVs is that you sacrifice range. The GT has an estimated 218 miles, whereas the still very quick but not quite as bonkers GT-Line can stretch up to 310 miles on a charge. Therefore, the question becomes: how much speed do you really need?
Expert 2: Collin Woodard - For this, it's worth stretching the budget
I'll be honest, Roberto, I have no idea how to get you an electric version of a '90s luxury coupe that also offers the ride height of a crossover. For some reason, all the automakers who could have built that particular car have instead focused their EV efforts on crossovers and sedans they think will actually sell. Idiots. You just know, if Ferdinand Piech were still in charge of a car company, he'd make sure they built exactly the car you're looking for, and it would be glorious.
So, I'm going to do what I do best and ignore most of what you asked for and, instead, suggest the car I believe you actually want. I can tell your heart yearns for a gorgeous luxury coupe, and that's exactly what you're going to get. You'll probably have to spend a little more than you'd planned, and it won't be fully electric, but that's fine. Money's just made up anyway.
The car your letter tells me you're looking for is the Polestar 1. It offers more than 600 horsepower, more than 700 pound-feet of torque and a 0-to-60 time in the low fours, which should make it plenty quick for you. When you aren't focused on speed, it also offers 52 miles of electric range because it's also a plug-in hybrid.
Most importantly, though, it's absolutely gorgeous. I mean, just look at it. You may be close to 6'1", but when a car looks this good, who cares about how high the seating position is? A quick internet search shows several drivers far taller than you report it's spacious enough for them, too, so I can't imagine you'll have a problem. It's not like I'm trying to stick you in a Lotus Elise.
The only real downside, other than the risk of buying a low-production car with an engine that's both turbocharged and supercharged, is the price. You almost definitely won't find a Polestar 1 with a clean title for less than $60,000 anytime soon. That said, here's a $74,000 example in New Jersey with only 13,000 miles on it, that's also listed on CarGurus for an almost-within-budget $67,000. If you negotiate a little, you might even get it for less.
Even if you don't, I bet it'll still be worth way more than a Kia EV6 in another three-to-five years. And tell me you wouldn't rather drive this than the Kia. You won't, because you can't.
Expert 3: Amber DaSilva - Who needs height when you have dynamism
I know your pain, Roberto. You ditch the fun car for practicality, only to realize that you miss the fun — and that you really don't use all the practicality nearly as much as you thought you would. Don't worry, though, this is a solvable problem. You just need a fun EV, and I have just the car for you: A Porsche Taycan 4S.
Now, you may notice that this doesn't meet your desire for a high-up seating position. I know, I know, but I have it on good authority from Jalops taller than me that you ought to fit just fine — comfortably, even, in those supportive seats. Your height won't be a barrier to Taycan ownership, and that's a relief because it's just about the perfect car for you.
Sleeker than your old Lexus, smoother to drive, and with 562 horsepower to get you from point A to point B with a grin on your face. It's no Turbo S, but you don't need to go that high up in the lineup to get a good driving experience. Porsche knows a thing or two about making a driver's car, and you can reap the benefits of all that engineering know-how.
Roberto, get yourself this Taycan 4S. It's on the upper end of your budget, at $59,900, but it'll be worth every penny once you put the skinny pedal down. You don't need the crossover, you just need something you'll enjoy.
Expert 4: Ryan Erik King - The Ultimate? No, but a darn fine EV anyway
If you're looking for a fun-to-drive electric car around $60,000, I'd recommend the BMW i4 eDrive40. The Bavarian manufacturer's reputation for building enjoyable rear-wheel-drive sedans to drive gave credence to its marketing approach of selling "The Ultimate Driving Machine." The i4 continues that legacy with a 335-horsepower motor. A 5.5-second 0-to-60 time might not sound impressive compared to the current generation of electric sports car, but this is enough to enjoy stepping behind the wheel for a grocery run.
If I want a little extra bite when you step on the pedal, you can spend $2,000 more for the xDrive40, the all-wheel-drive variant. However, it should be noted that the extra motor does add more weight and reduce range. The eDrive40's 301-mile EPA range is just enough to cover most casual drives. With a 10% to 80% charge time of just over 30 minutes, you won't spend too much time tethered to chargers, especially during road trips. While I won't say BMW builds "The Ultimate Driving Machine" anymore, I'd still go out and buy an i4 eDrive40.