I Want Something Fun, Fast And Electric For Under $60,000! What Car Should I Buy?

I'll be honest, Roberto, I have no idea how to get you an electric version of a '90s luxury coupe that also offers the ride height of a crossover. For some reason, all the automakers who could have built that particular car have instead focused their EV efforts on crossovers and sedans they think will actually sell. Idiots. You just know, if Ferdinand Piech were still in charge of a car company, he'd make sure they built exactly the car you're looking for, and it would be glorious.

So, I'm going to do what I do best and ignore most of what you asked for and, instead, suggest the car I believe you actually want. I can tell your heart yearns for a gorgeous luxury coupe, and that's exactly what you're going to get. You'll probably have to spend a little more than you'd planned, and it won't be fully electric, but that's fine. Money's just made up anyway.

The car your letter tells me you're looking for is the Polestar 1. It offers more than 600 horsepower, more than 700 pound-feet of torque and a 0-to-60 time in the low fours, which should make it plenty quick for you. When you aren't focused on speed, it also offers 52 miles of electric range because it's also a plug-in hybrid.

Most importantly, though, it's absolutely gorgeous. I mean, just look at it. You may be close to 6'1", but when a car looks this good, who cares about how high the seating position is? A quick internet search shows several drivers far taller than you report it's spacious enough for them, too, so I can't imagine you'll have a problem. It's not like I'm trying to stick you in a Lotus Elise.

The only real downside, other than the risk of buying a low-production car with an engine that's both turbocharged and supercharged, is the price. You almost definitely won't find a Polestar 1 with a clean title for less than $60,000 anytime soon. That said, here's a $74,000 example in New Jersey with only 13,000 miles on it, that's also listed on CarGurus for an almost-within-budget $67,000. If you negotiate a little, you might even get it for less.

Even if you don't, I bet it'll still be worth way more than a Kia EV6 in another three-to-five years. And tell me you wouldn't rather drive this than the Kia. You won't, because you can't.