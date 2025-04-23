Swearing Is Back As WRC Drivers Reach Compromise With FIA

The protests began with the drivers refusing to speak or solely responding in their native non-English languages at Safari Rally Kenya. With the WRC's commercial struggles, it was clear that the FIA would quickly go to the table with WoRDA. According to Autosport, the compromise splits rallies into two areas: controlled and uncontrolled areas. Julien Ingrassia, WoRDA chair and eight-time World Rally Champion co-driver, explained:

"The controlled zone, which can be press conferences, media pen and media zone, those places where drivers can have much cooler heads, is where the Appendix B [of the International Sporting Code] is applied from A-Z."

"There are then uncontrolled zones which are the stage-end interviews, the radio communication and the stage itself as we know drivers can have a bad reaction if you hit a rock or whatever." "These zones are uncontrolled, and of course, as long as we just speak about swear words and not violence or gross misconduct, we agreed a bit like in Formula 1 like when drivers speak to their team via radio communications they are not punished for any swearing."

As Ingrassia mentions, this is the same solution that the FIA quietly implemented in Formula 1 to temper backlash. However, the current rules still harshly penalize dissent against race officials, as we saw last weekend after the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Max Verstappen openly stated, "I cannot share my opinion, after he was asked about his opening lap five-second time penalty. It's clear that if the FIA and President Mohammed Ben Sulayem wants to shut down profanity or criticism, drivers are ready and willing to be maliciously compliant.