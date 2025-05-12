Tesla Sends Cybertruck Workers Home

The Cybertruck is a sales failure, to the degree that Tesla has trucks piling up in parking lots because no one wants to buy them. There's not much the company can do about the former issue, besides replacing its CEO and wholly redesigning the pickup, but it can do something about the latter: Stop making so many of the things. So, that's exactly what it plans to do. From Business Insider:

Tesla told Austin workers on its Model Y and Cybertruck lines to stay home for the week of Memorial Day, three workers told Business Insider. The break is unusually long, the workers said. Production lines were up and running during the same period last year, they said. ... The workers said their schedules had been increasingly inconsistent since February. Some said they had been sent home early on multiple occasions.In February, the Austin factory began cracking down on overtime hours, the workers said. Two said they were told by management that if they clocked overtime hours, they could eventually face disciplinary action.

Inclusion of the Model Y here is interesting. The Cybertruck debuted with a litany of problems, but the Model Y was once a best-seller. Maybe Elon Musk has really hurt Tesla's reputation that much.