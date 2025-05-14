For me without question it is the Bugatti Tourbillon. The French marque's new hypercar has a gigantic V16 engine placed amidships, and the engine is exposed to the elements. The motor itself looks phenomenal, but what puts it over the edge for me is the way it is mounted inside the engine bay. Four throttle bodies, each serving four of the engine's cylinders, are raised up to leave room for the exhaust underneath, and the plenums connecting them to the main block are gorgeous carbon-fiber sculptures. Even on other mid-engine supercars it's rare to be able to see so much of the mechanical workings of an engine these days, which gives the Tourbillon some extra points.

Honestly, all three Bugattis of the modern era have had excellent engine bays. The Veyron, pictured below, was the first to have an exposed engine bay, and with less bodywork covering up its quad-turbo W16 than the Tourbillon or Chiron. It just looks awesome, especially when paired with the large air intakes sticking out from either side. The Chiron's is great too, with a spine running down the middle and a nicely sculpted surround. Lamborghini's new Revuelto also has an exposed engine bay with a complex carbon-fiber shroud around it, which the brand's lead designer said is inspired by Ducati motorcycles.

So that's my pick. What say you, dear readers? What car has the best-looking engine bay? Let me know in the comments and I'll round up my favorite answers later this week.