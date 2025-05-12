You Can Get From Los Angeles To San Francisco For Less Than $20, But It Won't Be Fun Or Easy

I've done this back-roads route through California, or one like it, a handful of times in my riding career, and sometimes it goes great and other times not so much. Doing it cheaply just adds another level of difficulty. Eating discounted grocery store off-brand hot dogs with no condiments and sleeping on the cold ground at an over-night EV charger are just par for the course when you're trying to stick to a ridiculously low budget.

Given 500 miles and a $20 budget, you have to pick something that travels at least 25 miles per dollar spent. Regular gasoline in California right now averages $4.89 per gallon, meaning you need to get at least 122.25 miles per gallon in order to just barely make it. Fuel saving, coasting, turning your bike off at stop lights, and drafting are seriously important. Meanwhile public EV charging in the Golden State is around 34 cents per kWh, meaning the electric bike needs to achieve better than 117 watts per mile, which is within the Zero's ability. Spoiler alert, they made it with money to spare, but they had to be extremely conservative on the throttle and it took nearly two days of riding. That doesn't sound like much fun to me.

With Zack's $6.50 remaining and Ari's $12.09 not only was the Zero far better on miles-per-nickel, but if they pooled their remaining funds, they might have enough for the return journey as well. They would have to skip the hot dogs, though.