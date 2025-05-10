Red Sox Players Have Some Solid Cars, But This One's A Standout

Some of us grew up being more into cars than baseball. While other kids arrived at Fenway Park with their baseball gloves, dreaming of catching a foul ball in the stands, I was trying to catch a glimpse of the players' parking lot through the fence. Over the years, I'd spot some regulars: Porsche 911s, BMW M5s, Cadillac Escalades, and if I was lucky, a Viper or a Ferrari. However, a recent video captured on social media shows why Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran's vehicle is a standout.

In the video, as other players exit the lot in late-model Mercedes and Ford F-150s, Jarren Duran takes a classic approach with a square body Chevy truck. Unfortunately, we don't get the clearest view as the video was captured at night — and we should note that we don't actually see Duran get into the truck — but it appears to be a restomod gray single-cab Chevy C/K truck from the 1980s. In a sea of newer vehicles, especially large crew cab trucks, it's unique and arguably practical. Its classic proportions and styling evoke nostalgia for old trucks and curiosity about this one's modifications.