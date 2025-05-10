Red Sox Players Have Some Solid Cars, But This One's A Standout
Some of us grew up being more into cars than baseball. While other kids arrived at Fenway Park with their baseball gloves, dreaming of catching a foul ball in the stands, I was trying to catch a glimpse of the players' parking lot through the fence. Over the years, I'd spot some regulars: Porsche 911s, BMW M5s, Cadillac Escalades, and if I was lucky, a Viper or a Ferrari. However, a recent video captured on social media shows why Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran's vehicle is a standout.
In the video, as other players exit the lot in late-model Mercedes and Ford F-150s, Jarren Duran takes a classic approach with a square body Chevy truck. Unfortunately, we don't get the clearest view as the video was captured at night — and we should note that we don't actually see Duran get into the truck — but it appears to be a restomod gray single-cab Chevy C/K truck from the 1980s. In a sea of newer vehicles, especially large crew cab trucks, it's unique and arguably practical. Its classic proportions and styling evoke nostalgia for old trucks and curiosity about this one's modifications.
The Chevy C/K Square Body
Introduced in 1973, the square body refers to the 3rd generation Chevy C/K pickup truck, which evolved into the Silverado in later iterations. Although General Motors originally referred to this generation of the C/K as the "Rounded Line", its boxy styling soon earned it the nickname "square body." Produced for nearly two decades, this C/K had square wheel wells, a horizontal shoulder line that emphasized the muscular look of the truck, and, on later models, square headlights as shown in Duran's truck.
Modern trucks can be equipped and priced like luxury cars; however, this wasn't the case with square body pickup trucks in the 1970s and 1980s. Consequently, these trucks have become popular for restomodding, combining the creature comforts expected from a modern vehicle with classic styling. Potential changes made to these trucks include upgrading the suspension and steering components for improved riding and handling, adding anti-lock braking systems (ABS), and installing custom exhaust systems. For those seeking more power, specialty shops can build a 650-horsepower engine for your square body truck. Power windows, air conditioning, audio systems, and new seats can also be added to create a more comfortable interior.
A peek of Duran's truck reveals several exterior upgrades that enhance the cool factor of this truck, including monochrome paint with blacked-out trim, wheels, tires, a net instead of the tailgate, and three round off-road lights mounted to a slim bull bar.
What Other Players Drive
Part of what makes Duran's truck special is what it's not — a new flashy truck or luxury car. With a seven-figure salary, the 2024 MLB All-Star MVP has plenty of options when it comes to car purchases. Other MLB players, like the Yankees' Cody Bellinger, drive a Lamborghini Urus, and another recent social media video featuring the Red Sox players' cars includes a Corvette C8, a Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe, and a Porsche Panamera.
Duran driving a truck isn't anything unique; there are plenty of late-model F-150s and Silverados in the players' lot. However, the most notable difference with Duran's truck is its age. It's almost fitting that Duran plays for the Red Sox, a team that plays at the oldest active MLB ballpark in America. Sure, there are many bigger and newer stadiums, but Fenway Park offers a classic experience you won't find anywhere else. It has been improved upon over the years, but it still retains its charm, just like Duran's truck.