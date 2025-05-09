Here Are The Transportation-Related Executive Orders You Would Sign If You Were President For A Day
Snap! You've been made the President of the United States for a single 24 hour period. I don't know if this is an alternate universe, a body-swap comedy, or some cruel monkey's paw kind of curse, but anyway, you're in the Oval Office and you have all of the president's trusted allies to help push your personal transportation mandates into place. You've been waiting your whole life for this one, so buckle up, it's going to be a bumpy day.
Earlier this week we asked our readers to tell us what Executive Orders they would draft and sign given 24 hours in a super convincing Mission: Impossible-style Donald Trump mask. The answers we got did not disappoint, and I've compiled ten of my favorites here for your perusal and enjoyment. Let's dig in!
Motorcycling is not a crime
Legalize motorcycle lane filtering/splitting for all 50 states.
Suggested by Jallado
Moving at the speed of truckers
Semi-truck national speed limit of 55 mph.
Suggested by BubbaBuysBabies
Clunker status?
new "cash for clunkers" incentive for any vehicle more than 10 years old, regardless if they're gas, diesel or EV. this would be directly funded by a new tax on new gas/diesel-powered cars only (EVs + hydrogen exempted)
Suggested by Radio Show
I had a 2000 Mustang Cobra R on my wall
Tax credits towards the purchase of any car you can show you had a poster of in high school or college (or it's generational predecessor). So a Countach poster would apply to all Lamborghinis.
It wouldn't have to be just for sports cars, so if anyone could show they had a poster of a Yukon in their dorm room, the tax credit could apply for that too.
Suggested by Dean Stell
Like ze Germans do
Make enhanced driving education mandatory similarly to the requirements in Germany. Better educated and trained drivers will lead not only to fewer traffic fatalities and injuries but also lower costs for insurance, healthcare, infrastructure, freight/shipping, and in many other ways.
Suggested by ODDseth
My bologna has a first name...
With my newly found executive order abilities – a first for a Canadian citizen – I'd do the one thing I think we all want to see:
For the duration of the current administration I hereby mandate that the President may only be driven in the Oscar Meyer Weinermobile. A sub-clause: the President's senior staff must use Shriner go-carts only. Hats are optional.
Suggested by dolsh
Big car? Big license.
Anyone who wants an SUV or truck must have a special license that requires a large vehicle test. Y'all don't need an 8-passenger SUV for 2.5 kids.
Suggested by Scoobie2
What if truck exhaust, but too much?
*Federal ban on coal rolling on public roads (Tractor pulls and farms would be exempt), with coal rolling being a ticketable offense and an immediate invalidation of that driver's inspection. They must fix their filters/emissions devices by approved facilities only (no rubber-stamping from their friend that owns a body shop in a small town).
*Mandatory road tests for any driver over the age of 70 and must be retaken every 5 years thereafter.
*Any vehicle purchased from a manufacturer with over 700 HP from the factory must require a road test to operate on public roads.
"Leno's Law" would be signed into law.
Suggested by Sector7GWagen
More jobs, better roads, everyone wins
Federal DOT incentives for states that implement some sort of convict-to-construction pipeline that trains inmates getting ready to be released in road construction and maintenance and then hires them to do those jobs for the state. Want to reduce recidivism? Give them gainful employment.
Suggested by half man half bear half pig
Common sense import reform
Get rid of the chicken tax, get rid of the 25 year import rule, allow low volume cars to be sold new without needing to be federalized, harmonize emissions/crash standards with the EU.
Let all those tasty imports come on over across the pond.
Suggested by RattyDatsun