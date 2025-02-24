Fake 'Bovvers & VVilkins' Speakers Found In Volvos Sold In China

A good car stereo makes all the difference on a long journey as it can give you sufficient bass to drown out the rumble of the road beneath you and can soundtrack your drive with the kinds of tunes that put your mind at ease. For Volvo buyers in China, it's emerged that the premium stereos they thought they were speccing on their new cars weren't the real deal, and instead of Bowers & Wilkins stereos they were actually driving around listening to a knock off system called Bovvers & VVilkins.

The owner of a Volvo S60 sedan in China first noticed something dodgy about their car's stereo last week, reports Ars Technica. On closer inspection of the speakers in their car, they realized that the Ws in the Bowers & Wilkins logos were actually two Vs placed very close together. It's the kind of scam that might work on a dodgy email link or knock off handbag, but seems unbelievable in a real car.

The owner searched for answers at their local Volvo dealer, but was none the wiser after a salesperson claimed they "couldn't see the difference between VV and W," Ars Technica adds. What's more, the owner of the S60 isn't alone in the discovery of their knock-off stereo, with other Volvo owners in China reporting that they have also noticed the irregularity on their premium family haulers.