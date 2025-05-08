While unfairly considered the red-headed stepchild of Porsche's sports car line, today's Nice Price or No Dice 924 sports both a turbo and the desirable M471 package. Let's see what we can unpack regarding its price.

It's true that the Ford Motor Company did create several automotive categories, including the pickup truck and pony car. It did not, however, introduce the world to the idea of a hot hatch. That task was left to the Anglo-French company Simca, which saw to it with the debut of the 1100Ti in 1973. The only small hatchback Ford offered that year was the Pinto, and there's never been anything hot about a Pinto save for the occasional rear-end collision.

Flash forward four decades, however, and Ford proved not only all-in on hot hatches with ST versions of the Fiesta and Focus but also went all-out with its last-to-date heavy hitter, the Focus RS. We looked at a 2017 Ford Focus RS yesterday, and while it did represent the highest achievement in Ford's hot hatch curriculum vitae, our RS was also heavy on mileage and a bit out of time. A $20,991 price tag was low for the model, reflective of those high miles, but that couldn't muster much love in the comments or in the voting. Ultimately, the fast Ford lost focus in an 80% No Dice loss.