At $20,991, Is This 2017 Ford Focus RS Clearly A Deal?

With 350 horsepower on tap and a trick set of differentials that send those ponies to the wheels most in need, today's Nice Price or No Dice Focus RS is one of the hottest of hot hatches. Let's see if this dealer-offered example is priced to get us all hot and bothered.

When it comes to Toyota's Camry, the expectation is that they won't require much in the way of wrenching—they're just expected to work. Conversely, when it comes to any used car that does need some work, the expectation is that such an effort would be expended on something with a little more flair than a Camry.

The 1998 Toyota Camry LE we considered yesterday needed work, as the seller noted in the ad the presence of an oil leak substantial enough to be... well, noted in the ad. It also had a ton of miles on the chassis, although both that onerous odometer and the oil leak were countered by the car having a fairly rare manual transmission and an overall clean appearance. According to the seller, that uneasy balance was to be tipped by a $3,400 sale price. Most of you weren't having that, however. Ultimately, you sent the Camry packing with a 59% No Dice loss.