At $3,400, Is This 1998 Toyota Camry LE An Exciting Deal?

The seller of today's Nice Price or No Dice Camry boasts that the car is super-rare owing to it being a manual, but warns its engine suffers from an oil leak. They claim to have "priced it accordingly," but it'll still be up to us to decide if we'd be better off with a Honda Accord.

It's been said that it is best to "let sleeping dogs lie." But what about sleeping cats? Yesterday, we looked at a 1969 Jaguar E-Type FHC that the seller claimed had been sitting fallow—albeit garaged—since 1985. To give you some context of how long ago that was, Microsoft had only just gotten to Windows 1.0 by then. Today, you need both hands and a foot to count the number of updates Windows has seen. As for the Jag? Well, it needs a thorough going through to ensure that all the moving bits move and all the non-moving bits don't fall off. That doesn't seem undoable, and at $32,500, the needy but still nice coupe proved an intriguing project. Ultimately, that intrigue resulted in a 63% Nice Price win.