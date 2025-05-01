What Car Looks Cooler Than It Actually Is?

Sayings like "looks can be deceiving," "don't judge a book by its cover," and "beauty is more than skin deep," are all platitudes meant to encourage people to look beyond external appearances to find the true value of someone or something. In most cases it seems to be the diamond in the rough, the thing with unassuming looks that actually punches above its weight, that makes the headlines, not the sheep in wolves clothing. This applies to the automotive world, too. Which begs the question, what car stands out in your mind as looking a lot cooler than it actually is?

While a car's exterior design alone doesn't necessarily earn it a place in the automotive hall of fame, it can certainly play a big part in the desirability and market value of a particular model. Oftentimes designers write checks that the engineering teams can't live up to, or the finance department stepped in and put the kibosh on all the fun. Here's what I mean.