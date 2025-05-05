Some enthusiasts love to treat car comparisons like looking at stats on the back of baseball cards, and automakers know this. It's why 0-to-60 times are plastered front and center in ad campaigns for every vehicle that carries fewer than six passengers. However, it's harder to draw a line between top speed and an enjoyable driving experience than Freddie Freeman hitting four home runs and the Dodgers winning the World Series. Spec sheet victories can drive sales, but owners aren't really able to use that performance on a public road.

What should be the ultimate automotive benchmark? Do you believe that the quarter-mile pass on a drag strip is still the end-all, be-all? Traditionalists swear by a stopwatch as if it were a Bible, and there is some merit to it. It's a straightforward method of comparing cars across decades without getting behind the wheel yourself. Do you think the golden ratio is an equal power-to-weight ratio? Like advanced statistics taking sports by storm, people have tried to quantify a fun driving experience using a car's specifications.