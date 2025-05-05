Are You Using Too Many Fingers On Your Motorcycle's Clutch And Brake?

If you're new to motorcycling, you may have wondered about your levers — specifically, which fingers you should be using to grab them. The MSF may well have taught you to use all four fingers, but the MotoGP pros never seem to do that. What gives? Is Marc Marquez some kind of moron who doesn't even know basic riding? Well, no. The real answer is that any number of fingers can be the right number to squeeze your clutch or brake with. It's just a matter of adjusting for the situation you're in.

Some styles of riding call for fewer fingers, others call for more. Neither is wrong in a vacuum, but either can be wrong for a given riding situation. Sometimes one might be the right answer, sometimes four, but we'll help you sort out the difference. Just keep in mind that you do not, in fact, know more than Marc Marquez. None of us do.