These Are The Cars That People Are Surprised You Hate

As car enthusiasts usually our friends know and understand our tastes and takes, but sometimes you might trash talk a vehicle that people are shocked to hear negative things about, whether that's because of general popularity or your usual preferences. Earlier this week I asked you lovely Jalops to share what cars people are surprised that you hate, and boy did you deliver with more than 250 comments! That's the kind of QOTD response we like to see, folks. Some of the replies made sense, but others definitely surprised me, so job well done. Like, someone said they hate Porsche wagons? What the hell is that about?

I did feel justified that a bunch of commenters agreed with my hatred for the horrible Studebaker Avanti, which was my personal example. Some of you were even ruder than I was, and I appreciate that. Keep reading to see what cars your fellow Jalops hate in a way that surprises people.