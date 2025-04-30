We all have our tastes when it comes to cars and what we like, and typically our enthusiast friends are well aware of them. When something interesting drives by I can always tell which of my friends will turn their heads, and when I see a particular car on Instagram or for sale online I always know who to send it to that will appreciate most. But sometimes, despite knowing your friend really well, they'll surprise you by absolutely dragging a car that you expect them to love. That thought is what brought me to today's question.

What car are people surprised that you hate? Are you a huge Ferrari fan but hate the F40? Do you love vintage SUVs but just can't stand Land Rovers or Land Cruisers? What car elicits a shocked reaction from your friends when you say you don't like it? Did you get a scale model as a birthday present and start crying because it was a car you hate? (This did happen to me, though I held my tears until after the party.)