What Car Are People Surprised That You Hate?

By Daniel Golson
Front 3/4 view of a red Studebaker Avanti Davedeboer / Bring a Trailer

We all have our tastes when it comes to cars and what we like, and typically our enthusiast friends are well aware of them. When something interesting drives by I can always tell which of my friends will turn their heads, and when I see a particular car on Instagram or for sale online I always know who to send it to that will appreciate most. But sometimes, despite knowing your friend really well, they'll surprise you by absolutely dragging a car that you expect them to love. That thought is what brought me to today's question.

What car are people surprised that you hate? Are you a huge Ferrari fan but hate the F40? Do you love vintage SUVs but just can't stand Land Rovers or Land Cruisers? What car elicits a shocked reaction from your friends when you say you don't like it? Did you get a scale model as a birthday present and start crying because it was a car you hate? (This did happen to me, though I held my tears until after the party.)

Blech

Rear 3/4 view of a red Studebaker Avanti Davedeboer / Bring a Trailer

My answer is usually a controversial take, and one that people don't expect from me. I hate the Studebaker Avanti. I acknowledge that Raymond Loewy was an incredible designer who created extremely good looking cars like the Studebaker Commander and Lincoln Continental, I also have to acknowledge that everyone makes mistakes. The Avanti is just ugly to me. I've never gotten it. I mean, I get why people love it so much, but it's not for me at all. 

People are always surprised by this because I love an outlandish, weird design. I love the mid-century modern aesthetic in general, I love cars from that time period. I just hate the Avanti. All versions of it, too. It was especially surprising to some of my peers at car design school who revered the Avanti. Couldn't be me!

Now I want to know what car you surprise people by hating. Let me know in the comments and I'll round up the best answers later this week.

Comment(s)

Recommended