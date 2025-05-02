Subaru Canada To Start Importing Most Foresters From Japan Instead Of Just The U.S. Due To Trump Tariffs

President Donald Trump's wishy-washy tariff announcements have destabilized the global economy and sent trust in the U.S. economy plummeting, but some countries that the Republican tariffs targeted are fighting back. Trump slapped goods imported from China with a 145% tariff, and China retaliated with an 84% tariff on American imports. Trump initially saddled Canada with a 25% tariff on Canadian-built vehicles imported into the U.S., so Canada issued a retaliatory 25% tariff, and is not backing down. Neither is Subaru Canada, whose CEO Tomohiro Kubota just announced that it will stop only importing Foresters built in America, and instead mainly import them directly from Japan, who has a free-trade deal that allows imports to enter Canada tariff free.

Subaru sold about 68,000 vehicles in Canada last year, and 26% of them were imported from Subaru's United States factory in Lafayette, Indiana. Subaru Canada aims to reduce the number of vehicles imported from the U.S. to just 10% of its annual sales.