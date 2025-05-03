Just How American Actually Is A Tesla? Here's Where The Key Components Come From

Over the last 15 years, Tesla has been a shot in the arm for the American automotive industry, dominated for so long by the Big Three – General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis (nee Chrysler). It threw out internal combustion engines, making all-electric vehicles exclusively; it also threw out the conventional dealership business model, allowing customers to buy cars directly from the manufacturer. From a humble startup to the auto brand with the highest market-cap in the world, Tesla has shown that the quintessentially American ability to shake up convention, and get rich in the process, is alive and well.

That said, just how 'American' is a Tesla car, really? In March of 2025, Tesla's X account claimed that they "are the most American-made cars." For once, they actually seem to be telling the truth. American University's Kogod School of Business lists Tesla as the car maker with the most domestically sourced components on average in their 2024 Made in America Auto Index, at 81%. Cars.com lists three Tesla models in the top 12 lineup for its American-Made Index in 2024.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, as of October 2024, Tesla models featured between 60-75% components made in the U.S. or Canada, and also 20-25% components from Mexico. That puts the vast bulk of all Tesla components in North America, leaving only a small percentage from elsewhere. Furthermore, all Teslas sold in the U.S. are also manufactured in the U.S., either in Fremont, CA or Austin, TX.