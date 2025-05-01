The Only Pininfarina-Designed Long-Wheelbase 1969 Porsche 911 In The World Is For Sale
Before launching the Cayenne in 2003, Porsche exclusively sold two-door vehicles for the entire history of the company. Though some of the two-door models had back seats, they weren't particularly usable for life-sized humans. Over the course of the German brand's storied history, it knew that in order to establish financial stability it needed to broaden its market appeal to stretch beyond just small expensive sports cars, and tap into the swaths of buyers who need more than just two seats. Thus, Porsche produced several concept vehicles that put rear seat comfort at the forefront of the design brief, but the Cayenne was the first vehicle wearing the Porsche crest that had genuinely usable rear seats.
Now, one of the concept cars that prioritized rear-seat comfort is listed for sale on Hemmings for the first time ever: The one-off 1969 Porsche 911 B17 2+2, a Pininfarina-designed four-seater with a bulbous back and wonderful lime green paint.
Why does it look like that?
When Porsche commissioned the job from Pininfarina, the goal was to produce a 2+2 version of the S2 911 that could comfortably seat four passengers of average height. So the famous Italian design firm and coachbuilder took a standard 1969 Porsche 911, stretched its wheelbase by 7.5 inches to accommodate the legs of those average height rear-seat passengers, and elongated the roofline to allow some breathing room for their average-height torsos.
Unfortunately, those concessions resulted in some undesirable and un-Porsche-like traits on the B17. The additional materials used to stretch its wheelbase by the necessary amount bumped its weight up to nearly 2,500 pounds, with about 61% of that weight slung over the rear axle and just 39% over the front axle. Beyond the weight gain, the lengthened roofline resulted in an awkwardly sloping hunchback-like roofline that manages to be more reminiscent of the Chrysler Crossfire Coupe than a standard Porsche 911.
As for the polarizing color, the B17 was originally painted in a doubtlessly tasteful shade of dark blue that was selected by Pininfarina. Some time in the neon-obsessed 1980s, however, someone decided to repaint it the arresting shade of lime green that it remains today.
It's the first time the B17 is listed for sale to the public
The B17 was first sold to a Porsche dealership owner in 1972, and then sold to a Porsche collector in Sweden in 1974, where it lived for more than 50 years. Now listed on Hemmings for the low price of just $1.25 million, it marks the first time that the B17 concept has ever been publicly advertised for sale.
The ad shows that the B17 has 38,000 miles on it, which makes me wonder who drove a one-of-one Porsche prototype such a far distance, but still that's low mileage for a car that's old enough to qualify for an AARP membership. There aren't many photos of the car or many details at all on the listing, but it's said to be in good condition. This concept was not commissioned with the intention for it to enter production or widespread distribution, so if you've got the cash then you can have the distinct honor of being the only Porsche B17 owner on the planet.