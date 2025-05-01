The Only Pininfarina-Designed Long-Wheelbase 1969 Porsche 911 In The World Is For Sale

When Porsche commissioned the job from Pininfarina, the goal was to produce a 2+2 version of the S2 911 that could comfortably seat four passengers of average height. So the famous Italian design firm and coachbuilder took a standard 1969 Porsche 911, stretched its wheelbase by 7.5 inches to accommodate the legs of those average height rear-seat passengers, and elongated the roofline to allow some breathing room for their average-height torsos.

Unfortunately, those concessions resulted in some undesirable and un-Porsche-like traits on the B17. The additional materials used to stretch its wheelbase by the necessary amount bumped its weight up to nearly 2,500 pounds, with about 61% of that weight slung over the rear axle and just 39% over the front axle. Beyond the weight gain, the lengthened roofline resulted in an awkwardly sloping hunchback-like roofline that manages to be more reminiscent of the Chrysler Crossfire Coupe than a standard Porsche 911.

As for the polarizing color, the B17 was originally painted in a doubtlessly tasteful shade of dark blue that was selected by Pininfarina. Some time in the neon-obsessed 1980s, however, someone decided to repaint it the arresting shade of lime green that it remains today.