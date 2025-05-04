Can You Use A Tesla To Jumpstart A Gas Car?

Welcome, Jalopnik readers, to something completely different: a Tesla article that has nothing to do with controversial frontman Elon Musk and his role in the Trump Administration or DOGE. Instead, we're going to address the burning question of what happens if a Tesla owner encounters an internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle with a dead battery? The temptation may be strong to leave that polluting, earth-wrecking heap stranded by the side of the road. But assuming that you're a good person and actually want to help a fellow motorist out of a jam, can you and should you?

To be clear, Tesla strictly forbids jump-starting other vehicles, ICE or otherwise. In fact, the owners manual for a Model 3 couldn't be clearer. It specifically states, "Model 3 cannot be used to jumpstart another vehicle. Doing so can result in damage." If you attempt to jumpstart an ICE vehicle with your Tesla, Jalopnik will definitely not be responsible for any financial destruction that ensues. With those disclaimers out of the way, yes, you can probably jumpstart a gasoline-powered car with a Tesla. But did we mention that you shouldn't?